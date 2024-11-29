South32 Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update on its daily share buy-back program, highlighting its commitment to optimizing shareholder value. As a globally diversified mining and metals company, South32 aims to advance its strategic focus on commodities essential for a low-carbon future. Investors will find these updates on the National Storage Mechanism for further details.

