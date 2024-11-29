News & Insights

South32 Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 29, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update on its daily share buy-back program, highlighting its commitment to optimizing shareholder value. As a globally diversified mining and metals company, South32 aims to advance its strategic focus on commodities essential for a low-carbon future. Investors will find these updates on the National Storage Mechanism for further details.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

