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South32 Limited Posts Production Update To Date To March 2026

April 22, 2026 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - South32 Limited (SHTLF.PK), Wednesday announced production updates to date to March 2026.

The company's alumina production increased by 1 percent during the period, whereas Aluminum production was largely unchanged relative to the prior year to date period.

Brazil Aluminum finished the quarter with improved pot stability and output, and Mozal Aluminum transitioned to care and maintenance as planned earlier, exceeding production guidance by 3 percent.

In the March 2026 quarter, net cash increased by $121 million, driven by continued strength in aluminum and base metals markets.

South32's stock is trading at $3.1250 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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