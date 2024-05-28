News & Insights

South32 Advances Sale of Coal Operations

May 28, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Ltd has announced progress on the sale of its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations, with BlueScope Steel waiving its pre-emptive right to purchase. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of fiscal year 2025, pending the fulfillment of certain conditions including approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board. South32 is a diversified mining and metals company, focusing on materials essential for a low-carbon future.

