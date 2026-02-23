Markets
SPFI

South Plains Financial Launches $10 Mln Share Repurchase Program

February 23, 2026 — 07:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI), a Texas-based bank holding company, on Monday announced that its board approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $10 million of its outstanding stock.

The repurchase program is set to run through February 23, 2027, unless it is completed earlier, extended, or terminated by the board, or until the full $10 million authorization has been utilized.

In the pre-market trading, South Plains Financial is 0.16% higher at $42.53 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.