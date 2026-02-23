South Plains Financial Launches $10 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI), a Texas-based bank holding company, on Monday announced that its board approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $10 million of its outstanding stock.

The repurchase program is set to run through February 23, 2027, unless it is completed earlier, extended, or terminated by the board, or until the full $10 million authorization has been utilized.

In the pre-market trading, South Plains Financial is 0.16% higher at $42.53 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.