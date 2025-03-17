South Plains Financial, Inc. Releases 2024 Community Impact Report Highlighting Commitment to Corporate Citizenship and Community Support

South Plains Financial, Inc. released its 2024 Community Impact Report highlighting community loans, employee volunteering, and educational partnerships.

South Plains Financial, Inc. has released its 2024 Community Impact Report, highlighting its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship across its operational areas. CEO Curtis Griffith emphasized the company's commitment to serving customers, employees, and communities, stating that the core purpose of City Bank is to foster relationships that enable success and improve lives. Key achievements from the report include the provision of over $400 million in loans for small businesses and community development, more than 4,200 hours of employee volunteer work with 184 organizations, recognition as the group of the year by the South Plains Food Bank, and significant educational contributions through a partnership with EverFi. For additional details, the full report is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the 2024 Community Impact Report highlights South Plains Financial's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

More than $400 million in loans provided for small businesses, farms, and community development, demonstrating strong support for economic growth.

Recognition as the group of the year by South Plains Food Bank showcases the company's impactful community service and engagement.

Partnership with EverFi resulted in significant educational contributions, providing over 1,200 hours of learning to more than 500 students, emphasizing the company's investment in future generations.

Potential Negatives

The press release predominantly focuses on positive achievements, which may raise concerns about transparency regarding any potential challenges or shortcomings the company faced over the past year.



The lack of specific financial performance metrics in the announcement, such as revenue or net income, could lead to skepticism about the company's overall financial health and future growth prospects.



While highlighting community efforts, the release does not address any potential criticisms or controversies surrounding the company, which may give the impression of a lack of engagement with negative feedback.

FAQ

What is the purpose of South Plains' 2024 Community Impact Report?

The report showcases South Plains' commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and its positive impact on communities.

How much did South Plains Financial provide in loans for small businesses and community development?

South Plains provided over $400 million in loans for small businesses, farms, and community development during 2024.

How many hours did South Plains employees volunteer in 2024?

Employees volunteered more than 4,200 hours to support 184 different organizations in 2024.

What recognition did City Bank receive for its community efforts?

City Bank was recognized as the group of the year by South Plains Food Bank for its service efforts.

Where can the 2024 Community Impact Report be accessed?

The report is available at www.spfi.bank/communityimpact.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPFI Insider Trading Activity

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $7,103,653 .

. NOE G VALLES has made 2 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,975,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LUBBOCK, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the release of the Company’s 2024 Community Impact Report. This report demonstrates South Plains’ ongoing commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen in each of the unique communities in which the Company and the Bank operate.





“At South Plains, we value the importance of doing business the right way, for our customers, employees and our communities,” commented Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our core purpose at City Bank is to use the power of relationships to help people succeed and live better by creating a great place to work, helping people achieve their goals, and investing generously in our communities. I am very proud of our achievements over the past year and excited with the many opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to strive to make a positive impact and help people live better.”







Highlights from the 2024 Community Impact Report:









Provided more than $400 million in loans for small businesses, farms and community development during the year ended December 31, 2024.



Employees volunteered more than 4,200 hours to 184 organizations.



South Plains Food Bank recognized City Bank as the group of the year, as we continue to help serve more than 57,000 individuals annually.



Provided 1,257 hours of learning to more than 500 students in our Texas and New Mexico markets in our first full year with our EverFi partnership.







For more information, please read the Company’s 2024 Community Impact Report, available at



www.spfi.bank/communityimpact



.







About South Plains Financial, Inc.







South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit



https://www.spfi.bank



for more information.







Available Information







The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under



www.spfi.bank



and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at



www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases



). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.





The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

















Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.



