South Korea Moves Closer to Approving Spot Bitcoin ETFs

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has submitted plans to introduce spot Bitcoin and crypto ETFs by the second half of 2025, marking a significant shift in the country’s Bitcoin policy amid growing institutional demand for regulated Bitcoin investment vehicles.

According to a report from Yonhap News, the roadmap presented to the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning outlines comprehensive implementation measures for spot Bitcoin and crypto ETFs while establishing robust investor protection frameworks, including custody, operation, and evaluation standards.

JUST IN: South Korea plans to approve #Bitcoin and crypto ETFs in the second half of this year. pic.twitter.com/hw7kXwb13Y — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 20, 2025

South Korea’s move follows the successful U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF launches that have attracted over $50 billion in institutional capital.

The FSC’s initiative aligns with President Lee Jae-myung’s campaign pledge to approve spot Bitcoin and crypto ETFs and modernize the country’s digital capital markets. The plan also includes provisions for won-based stablecoins and enhanced oversight of crypto exchanges.

The regulator will focus on establishing clear guidelines around fund structuring, custody arrangements, and pricing mechanisms while strengthening investor protections. Local exchanges will also face new requirements around fee transparency and market conduct.

While specific details await finalization through legislative review, the FSC’s roadmap signals South Korea’s intent to join major markets in providing regulated Bitcoin and crypto investment vehicles.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $106,006, up 0.93% over the past 24 hours, as markets process the implications of expanding institutional access through regulated products.

