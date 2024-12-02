News & Insights

South Harz Potash: New Constitution and Project Update

December 02, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

South Harz Potash Ltd has successfully approved a new constitution during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, signaling a pivotal step in its strategic planning. The company, known for its large-scale potash resources in Germany, is advancing its Ohmgebirge Development project, which promises significant cost savings and reduced environmental impact through brownfield development. This development aligns with South Harz’s goal of responsible mining in Europe, enhancing its standing in the potash market.

