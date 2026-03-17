SOUN's AI-Driven Automation: The Future of Customer Service?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is positioning itself at the center of a major shift in customer service, where automation, voice AI and agentic systems are redefining how businesses interact with users. The company’s latestearnings callhighlights how its AI-driven platform is gaining traction across industries, signaling both strong growth potential and structural disruption.

SOUN delivered robust momentum in 2025, with revenues nearly doubling year over year and fourth-quarter sales rising 59%. This growth was fueled by widespread adoption of its conversational AI solutions across sectors like healthcare, telecom, automotive and financial services. The company signed more than 100 deals in the fourth quarter alone, reflecting rising enterprise demand for automation tools that enhance efficiency and customer engagement.

At the core of this expansion is SoundHound’s “Agentic AI” platform, which enables businesses to automate complex workflows across multiple touchpoints, from call centers to cars and mobile apps. Its unified architecture allows companies to deploy AI agents seamlessly, improving scalability and reducing reliance on human labor. Notably, some clients reported significant gains, including handling over one-third of appointment scheduling through AI and cutting billing-related labor costs by 20%.

The company’s outcome-based pricing model further strengthens its value proposition. Instead of charging per seat, SoundHound earns more as automation improves, aligning its incentives with customer success. Rising containment rates, often exceeding 90% in certain use cases, highlight the platform’s effectiveness and revenue potential.

Looking ahead, SOUN expects 2026 revenues between $225 million and $260 million, supported by a strong pipeline and expanding use cases. While profitability remains a work in progress, improving margins and operating leverage signal a path toward breakeven.

SoundHound’s AI-driven automation is not just enhancing customer service, this is reshaping it. The key question is execution, but the opportunity appears substantial as enterprises increasingly embrace AI-led transformation.

Key Competitors in AI-Driven Customer Service

Two publicly traded competitors to SoundHound AI in the AI-driven customer service space are NICE Ltd. NICE and Microsoft MSFT.

NICE is a leader in cloud contact center software and AI-driven customer experience solutions through its CXone platform. The company enables enterprises to automate customer interactions, improve analytics and enhance service efficiency, directly competing with SoundHound’s push into AI-powered call center automation. NICE’s strong presence in large enterprises and recurring SaaS revenue model make it a formidable rival.

Microsoft, through its ownership of Nuance Communications, is a major force in voice AI, particularly in healthcare and enterprise customer service. Its integration with Azure AI and Copilot tools allows businesses to deploy advanced conversational AI at scale, giving Microsoft a significant competitive advantage in regulated and global markets.

While both competitors are well-established, SoundHound differentiates itself with the unified voice AI stack and outcome-based pricing model, though competition remains intense.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound’s shares have lost 21.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.6%.

SOUN One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 13.08, below the industry’s average of 13.12.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Loss estimates for 2026 have widened in the past 30 days to 9 cents from 6 cents per share.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



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SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.