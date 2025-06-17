SoundThinking, Inc. Releases Fourth Annual ESG Report Highlighting Commitment to Public Safety and Sustainability

SoundThinking's fourth annual ESG Report highlights advancements in technology for public safety, community well-being, and environmental sustainability.

SoundThinking has released its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, emphasizing its commitment to advancing public safety through responsible use of technology for positive public safety outcomes. The report highlights the company's progress toward addressing key societal challenges of public safety, by focusing on community well-being, social impact, transparent governance, and environmental sustainability.







FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SoundThinking, Inc.



(Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, is proud to announce the release of its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the company's mission to facilitate technology solutions that help law enforcement become more efficient, effective, and equitable in creating positive community safety outcomes.





“We operate at the intersection of technology, and public safety and security compliance — where transparency, trust and impact aren’t optional,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO, SoundThinking. “This ESG report highlights how we are scaling solutions that matter, while building a resilient, values-driven business capable of thriving in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”





The ESG Report demonstrates SoundThinking's progress in addressing the complex challenges of public safety and justice through technology innovation, while striving to maintain high standards of transparency and accountability. The report presents data, metrics, and real-world examples that showcase the company's commitment to:







1. Public Safety Technology and Community Safety







SoundThinking's SafetySmart™ platform brings together specialized software and objective data to help law enforcement and civic leadership better protect their communities. The technology enables consistent, rapid, and precise response to gunfire incidents, while supporting more efficient investigative work. Through data-driven solutions, these tools help agencies optimize their resources and responses to enhance public safety outcomes in the communities they serve.







2. Social Impact







The report underscores SoundThinking's engagement with local community organizations to share information and support community safety initiatives. These activities impact the lives of individuals in the communities the company serves, supporting agencies and organizations in their efforts to create safer neighborhoods. SoundThinking continues to expand its Data for Good program, which equips non-policing organizations with critical data and investigative tools to help efficiently direct social resources to address the underlying causes of crime and violence.







3. Governance, Transparency and Trust







The ESG Report provides insights into SoundThinking's governance structure and oversight mechanisms, including its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization. The company has strengthened its security framework through enhanced measures and operational controls, establishing dedicated AI governance roles to ensure responsible technology development. These efforts, combined with robust data protection practices and ethical business conduct, demonstrate SoundThinking's commitment to maintaining stakeholder trust.







4. Environmental Sustainability







SoundThinking acknowledges its responsibility to minimize its environmental footprint through sustainable practices and innovative technology applications. The company demonstrates this commitment through energy-efficient product design, expanded e-waste management and recycling programs, and implementation of solar-powered solutions. Additionally, SoundThinking continues to apply its technology expertise to environmental protection, including efforts to preserve marine ecosystems in the Coral Triangle from damaging impacts.





“This ESG report reflects not only the progress we’ve made but also our firm commitment to growing responsibly, with purpose, integrity and impact,” said Nasim Golzadeh, Managing Director, TechnoLogic & EVP, Investigative Solutions at SoundThinking. “We thrive when we bring together people with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to drive innovation and solve complex challenges.”





The ESG Report adheres to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).





For more information and to download the



complete ESG Report



, please visit SoundThinking's website.







About SoundThinking







SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter



®



, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe



®



, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor



®



, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work



®



Company.







Company Contact:







Alan Stewart, CFO





SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (510) 794-3100







astewart@soundthinking.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ankit Hira





Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (203) 546-0444









ahira@soleburystrat.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.