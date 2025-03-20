SoundThinking, Inc. Announces Renewal of Partnership with NYPD for Investigative Case Management Solutions

SoundThinking, Inc. renews partnership with NYPD for $43 million in case management software and services over three years.

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SoundThinking, Inc.





(Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is renewing its contract with TechnoLogic Solutions, LLC, a SoundThinking subsidiary (formerly LEEDS, LLC) to provide law enforcement enterprise resource and investigative case management software and services. Total contract value is approximately $43 million over a 3-year term.





TechnoLogic and its predecessors have supported NYPD for the past 19 years with a customized enterprise resource and case management software solution. Applications include, but are not limited to: Police Records Management, Prisoner Arraignment, Summonses, Complaints and Arrests, Personnel Management, Juvenile Apprehension, Warrants, Property and Evidence Management, Command Discipline, and Medical Case Management. Together, these applications serve and support more than 35,000 active users within NYPD.





“This renewal is a testament to our strong partnership with the NYPD, validating our capabilities and scale as a trusted provider of technology-driven policing solutions,” said Nasim Golzadeh, EVP, Investigative Solutions of SoundThinking. “We take great pride in our role in developing innovative tools that empower NYPD and contribute to the safety and well-being of New Yorkers.”







About SoundThinking







SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart



TM



platform includes ShotSpotter



®



, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer



TM



, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder



TM



, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter



TM



, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe



®



, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work



®



Company.







