Is SoundHound Redefining the In-Car Assistant Experience?

SoundHound AI SOUN is rapidly transforming the in-car assistant from a passive voice interface into an active, transaction-enabled digital companion. At CES 2026, the company showcased its agentic voice commerce capabilities, demonstrating how drivers can order food, make restaurant reservations, pay for parking and book tickets seamlessly through natural voice commands, without diverting attention from the road.



A key differentiator is SoundHound’s multi-agent orchestration, powered by its Amelia 7 platform. Rather than handling isolated commands, the system coordinates multiple AI agents that can reason, transact and follow through across domains. This is already visible in real-world deployments. Through its partnership with Parkopedia, drivers can locate parking, compare prices, reserve spots and complete payments entirely by voice, addressing one of the most common daily driving pain points. Similarly, the OpenTable integration enables hands-free restaurant discovery and reservations directly from the vehicle, turning idle driving time into productive planning time.



Navigation is also evolving beyond basic directions. The collaboration with TomTom brings a unified, conversational voice-and-navigation experience that allows complex route planning, proactive hazard alerts and EV-specific routing, all coordinated through a single voice interface. This positions the in-car assistant as a contextual decision-making layer rather than a simple command executor. These innovations are backed by accelerating traction.



SoundHound reported record third-quarter 2025 revenue growth and highlighted strong OEM interest in launching voice commerce features in production vehicles during 2026, supported by a solid cash position to fund continued innovation. As automakers seek differentiated, brand-controlled digital experiences, SoundHound’s agentic, commerce-ready approach suggests it is indeed redefining what an in-car assistant can be.

Competing Voice AI Platforms: Alphabet & Cerence

In the fast-evolving in-car voice assistant market, Alphabet GOOGL and Cerence CRNC represent two of the most relevant competitors to SoundHound AI as automakers rethink digital cockpit experiences.



Alphabet plays a central role through Google Assistant and Android Automotive, which are increasingly embedded directly into vehicle operating systems. leverages its dominance in search, maps and cloud AI to deliver voice-driven navigation, media control and contextual queries. For OEMs prioritizing ecosystem depth and consumer familiarity, Alphabet offers a powerful, tightly integrated solution, though customization and brand ownership remain trade-offs. As in-car experiences become more commerce- and context-aware, Alphabet continues to expand its automotive AI footprint.



Cerence, by contrast, is a pure-play automotive voice specialist. The company focuses on deeply embedded, OEM-branded assistants optimized for safety, low latency and multilingual performance. Cerence competes by enabling hands-free control across infotainment, vehicle functions and personalization without relying on consumer tech ecosystems.



Together, Alphabet and Cerence underscore the competitive pressure SoundHound faces in redefining the in-car assistant experience.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SoundHound shares have lost 8.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 13% decline. SOUN stock has lagged the broader Computer and Technology sector, as shown below.

SOUN's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, SOUN is trading at 19.47, up from the industry’s 15.34.

SOUN's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 6 cents from 5 cents. Yet, the estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago estimated loss of 15 cents per share.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.