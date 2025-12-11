SoundHound Expands Its In-Car Voice Commerce Platform With OpenTable

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is set to expand its in-car voice commerce platform by launching an entirely conversational in-vehicle voice AI reservations agent, in collaboration with OpenTable.



SOUN stock inched down 0.8% during yesterday’s trading hours and declined further 2.1% in the after-hours.

Perks of SOUN’s New Collab With OpenTable

Debuted at CES 2025, SOUN’s voice commerce offers in-vehicle food ordering services. By integrating OpenTable, this platform will offer a safer, more convenient way to engage on the go and eliminate the need for manual input, ensuring a frictionless experience powered entirely by voice.



The new in-car AI agent is expected to enhance the voice commerce platform by allowing drivers and passengers to find, select and book restaurant reservations or order to-go hands-free, through natural voice commands in their car’s infotainment system.



SoundHound’s platform connects its users to its network of more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide. It checks real-time availability and books reservations within moments, turning a once multi-step task into a smooth, voice-driven interaction that enhances convenience for drivers on the move.

Strategic Partnerships are Key to SoundHound’s Growth

SoundHound’s collaborations reflect a broad and expanding ecosystem of partners across automotive, restaurants, IoT, financial services, health care and enterprise AI. In the restaurant sector, SOUN’s collaborations with national chains, including Firehouse Subs, Five Guys, McAlister’s Deli, Chipotle, Red Lobster, Habit Burger and My Pizza, have expanded its AI ordering solutions across thousands of U.S. locations.



Moreover, its recent collaboration with Jeep by rolling out a Chat AI voice assistant across Europe was encouraging. The new partnership with a globally recognized sports car manufacturer highlights the company’s ability to create highly customized, personality-driven in-vehicle assistants, signaling the brand’s move beyond standard integrations toward bespoke conversational experiences. These collaborations validate SoundHound’s leadership in automotive voice AI while setting the stage for its next major initiative, voice commerce.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this California-based voice AI company have gained 29% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index. The company’s intention on accretive collaborations, efforts to increase its voice commerce platform’s market penetration and diversified end markets are benefiting its growth trajectory.

SOUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SoundHound currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the same sector.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. The stock has gained 26.8% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 41.4% and 52.2%, respectively, from a year ago.



Reddit, Inc. RDDT currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 192.5%, on average. The stock has surged 105% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 40% and 64.2%, respectively, from a year ago.



Vertiv Holdings Co VRT presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average. The stock has trended upward 58.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv Holdings’ 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 20.8% and 26.6%, respectively, from a year ago.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.