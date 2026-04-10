SoundHound Brings Agentic AI to Telecom Operators: What it Means

SoundHound AI's SOUN latest partnership with Associated Carrier Group (“ACG”) marks a meaningful step in extending its agentic AI platform into the telecom space. The deal gives Tier 2 and Tier 3 operators access to a next-generation AI system designed to modernize customer service and employee workflows. Notably, SoundHound becomes the first provider to offer a full agentic AI platform to ACG members, positioning it early in a large and underpenetrated market.

Why Agentic AI Matters for Telecom

Telecom operators face rising customer service costs, high call volumes and complex service demands. SoundHound’s agentic AI directly targets these pain points by deploying intelligent AI agents capable of resolving customer issues end-to-end rather than simply responding to queries. These systems can understand intent, retrieve data and execute actions across channels, reducing call volumes and improving resolution speed.



This shift from traditional chatbots to multi-step, autonomous AI workflows could materially improve first-call resolution rates and lower operating costs—two key metrics for telecom profitability.

Growth Tailwinds for SoundHound

The telecom expansion aligns with SoundHound’s broader enterprise momentum. The company reported nearly 100% revenue growth in 2025, supported by strong demand for AI-driven customer engagement solutions and a record number of enterprise deals.



Management also highlighted growing traction across industries, including telecom, where AI deployments have already delivered measurable cost savings and efficiency gains.



This move strengthens SoundHound’s positioning as a cross-industry AI platform provider rather than a niche voice AI player. Telecom offers a large, recurring revenue opportunity, especially as operators shift toward automation-led service models. If execution holds, agentic AI adoption in telecom could become a key driver of long-term revenue growth and margin expansion.

Competition in Telecom AI: Big Tech vs Pure-Play Platforms

Among the most relevant competitors to SoundHound are Microsoft Corporation MSFT and LivePerson, Inc. LPSN, both of which are expanding their presence in telecom-focused customer engagement.



Microsoft, through its Nuance Communications integration, has built a strong foothold in enterprise voice and conversational AI. Microsoft combines Nuance’s speech capabilities with Azure’s cloud scale, enabling telecom operators to deploy secure, compliant and highly scalable AI-driven customer service solutions. Microsoft’s strength lies in its deep enterprise relationships and ecosystem integration, making it a preferred partner for large carriers seeking end-to-end digital transformation.



LivePerson focuses on conversational AI across messaging, apps and digital channels. It enables telecom providers to automate customer interactions and improve engagement through AI-powered chat and voice solutions. LivePerson’s platform is widely used for managing high-volume service interactions, positioning it as a key player in telecom automation.



While Microsoft and LivePerson offer scale and established platforms, SoundHound differentiates itself with its agentic AI approach, which emphasizes full issue resolution rather than basic query handling.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have plummeted 42.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 20.3%.

SOUN 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.3, below the industry’s average of 12.01.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share remained unchanged at 9 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.