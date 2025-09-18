SoundHound Bets on Amelia 7: Can Agentic AI Boost Enterprise Growth?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is placing strong emphasis on the agentic AI platform, Amelia 7, as it looks to strengthen presence across enterprise markets. The platform combines autonomous workflows with precise controls, designed to improve customer service, employee interactions and operational tasks. By offering low-code and no-code options, Amelia 7 allows enterprises to build and refine AI agents quickly, thereby reducing complexity in adoption.



In the second quarter of 2025, the company began migrating 15 large enterprise customers to Amelia 7. Early adoption reflects demand for solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs, while creating new upsell opportunities. The integration of SoundHound’s proprietary Polaris speech recognition engine into Amelia 7 improves speed and accuracy, which is already supporting renewals and expansions across industries.



The company has highlighted strong traction within sectors such as financial services and healthcare, where existing customers are expanding into new use cases. By embedding agentic AI into its product mix, SoundHound is positioning Amelia 7 as a driver of deeper customer relationships and broader market penetration.



The rise of agentic AI across enterprises indicates a structural shift in how organizations engage with automation. For SoundHound, the question is whether Amelia 7 can scale adoption quickly enough to sustain revenue momentum and support the path toward profitability. With rising interest in AI-driven efficiency, Amelia 7 could become a key catalyst for enterprise growth in the coming quarters.

Competitors in the Agentic AI Enterprise Adoption Push

SoundHound’s agentic AI push for enterprise adoption comes up against strong rivals like Palantir Technologies PLTR and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.



Palantir is doubling down on its Foundry platform, offering governments and large enterprises scalable AI solutions that directly compete with SoundHound’s ambitions. Another significant competitor is Microsoft, which is embedding generative and agentic AI into its Azure ecosystem and enterprise products. By integrating AI into Azure and Microsoft 365, the company is lowering adoption barriers and encouraging large-scale enterprise deployments.



Both Palantir and Microsoft are focusing on solving the same adoption hurdles SoundHound emphasizes — security, scalability and accuracy. With Palantir entrenched in government and defense, and Microsoft leveraging the broad enterprise footprint, SoundHound must prove its agentic AI platform can stand apart and convert pilots into long-term, enterprise-wide adoption.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of SoundHound have gained 61% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 6.4%.

SOUN Three-Month Price Performance



From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 30.8X, significantly above the industry’s average of 17.29X.



Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2025 loss per share has narrowed to 13 cents from 16 cents. The estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago loss of $1.04 per share.



SoundHound currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

