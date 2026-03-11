Is SoundHound AI Stock Going to $15?

Key Points

SoundHound AI recently delivered better-than-expected quarterly results.

Analysts are upbeat about SoundHound's prospects, suggesting the stock could jump significantly in the coming year.

Management is guiding for it to outperform analysts' 2026 expectations thanks to the growing adoption of its voice AI solutions.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock has taken a beating in recent months; it's down by 62% from the 52-week high it touched in mid-October. Still, it won't be surprising to see the company's fortunes turn around soon.

The artificial intelligence (AI) voice specialist released its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26, and the numbers and guidance were solid. However, broad market volatility stemming from the conflict in the Middle East weighed on the stock. Could SoundHound stock overcome that headwind and go on a bull run thanks to its strong results and better-than-expected guidance?

SoundHound AI is on track to deliver another year of robust growth

SoundHound's revenue doubled in 2025 to $169 million. Additionally, the company reduced its non-GAAP net loss by 22% to $54 million. Its Q4 numbers surpassed expectations, while the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance range of $225 million to $260 million is higher than Wall Street's estimate of $233 million.

Of course, you may wonder how the stock could come out of the rut it is in, given that its top-line growth is set to slow down to 43% this year (based on the $242.5 million midpoint of the guidance). However, a closer look at management's comments on the latest earnings call suggests it could clock faster growth.

According to CFO Nitesh Sharan:

As in prior years, there will be a ramp in revenue through the year, given the nature of our customer base, underlying seasonality, and expected large deal timing, both for renewals and new deals. That said, we expect the seasonality to improve as our recurring mix of business continues to grow.

SoundHound's confidence regarding an acceleration in growth through 2026 stems from the company's strong deal activity. It closed more than 100 deals with customers across all the industries it serves in the fourth quarter. Management believes it can generate more revenue from these new customers through cross-selling and upselling, especially given the company's focus on releasing new voice AI and agentic AI capabilities.

Investors should note that SoundHound's voice AI solutions are gaining significant traction across the automotive and restaurant industries, among others. Its installed base of monthly users in the automotive business grew by more than 50% year over year in the previous quarter. Even better, SoundHound reported a 75% increase in automotive audio queries, suggesting that users are indeed using the voice AI solutions installed in their cars.

SoundHound estimates that its penetration in the automotive industry could increase from 3% to 5% currently to 40% to 45% in the long run, so this segment could move the needle in a significant way for the company. Additionally, SoundHound sees a $1 billion revenue opportunity for its voice solutions in the U.S. restaurant industry.

All this suggests that SoundHound is indeed capable of outperforming its guidance in 2026 and of sustaining healthy longer-term growth. SoundHound reduced its non-GAAP net loss per share from $0.20 in 2024 to $0.13 in 2025. So, there is potential for a combination of healthy revenue growth and bottom-line improvements to send SoundHound stock higher in the future.

The stock is headed to $15, according to analysts

SoundHound stock would need to jump by about 86% from current levels to reach a $15 share price. Incidentally, the stock's 12-month median price target stands at $14.50, according to the 10 analysts covering it. What's more, eight of the analysts covering SoundHound rate it as a buy.

The points discussed above tell us why that's the case. Importantly, the company is well-placed to outperform Wall Street's expectations. Analysts are anticipating a 38% increase in its revenue this year, followed by a 20% jump in the next one. However, it has guided for a stronger jump in 2026, and the researchers at Data Intelo predict that the voice AI solutions market could grow from $8 billion in 2024 to almost $61 billion in 2033. Market expansions in that neighborhood should ensure healthy growth for SoundHound AI for years to come.

That's why it makes sense to buy this tech stock while it's beaten down. If the company achieves the robust growth that's within its reach, it could indeed achieve that price target of almost $15 in the relatively near future.

