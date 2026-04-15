SoundHound AI Platform Expands: Is Automation the Catalyst?

SoundHound AI’s SOUN expanding platform strategy is increasingly centered on automation, and recent results suggest this shift could be a key growth driver. The company delivered strong momentum in 2025, with revenue nearly doubling year over year to $168.9 million, supported by rising demand for enterprise AI solutions and automation-led use cases.

Automation Driving Enterprise Adoption

A major catalyst is SoundHound’s agentic AI platform, which enables businesses to automate complex workflows across customer service, commerce and operations. Enterprises are rapidly adopting these solutions as traditional software models face disruption. Management highlighted that automation is not just improving efficiency but also accelerating time-to-value and customer outcomes.



The platform’s ability to handle end-to-end interactions is particularly important. In real-world deployments, AI agents are increasingly resolving customer queries without human intervention, improving containment rates and reducing costs. This outcome-based model aligns revenue growth directly with automation success, creating a scalable and sticky business model.

Broad-Based Expansion Across Verticals

SoundHound’s automation push is gaining traction across multiple industries. The company signed a record number of enterprise deals in the fourth quarter, spanning automotive, restaurants, telecom, healthcare and financial services.



Use cases are expanding beyond voice assistants to include voice commerce, call center automation and AI-driven customer engagement. Notably, automation in areas like drive-thru ordering, appointment scheduling and billing support is delivering measurable efficiency gains, reinforcing customer adoption.

Growth Outlook Supported by AI Demand

SoundHound expects 2026 revenues in the range of $225-$260 million, indicating continued strong growth. This outlook reflects a robust pipeline, increasing deal sizes and expanding deployment of agentic AI capabilities.



While profitability remains a work in progress, improving margins and operating leverage suggest the business is moving toward scale. Automation-led efficiencies in development, deployment and operations further strengthen this trajectory.



Automation is emerging as a central catalyst for SoundHound’s growth story. As enterprises prioritize AI-driven efficiency and customer engagement, the company’s agentic platform positions it well to capture long-term demand, even as execution and profitability remain key areas to watch.

Competitive Landscape: Automation Race Intensifies

Among key competitors, Microsoft MSFT stands out as a major force in enterprise automation, driven by its AI ecosystem that includes Copilot and Azure AI. The company is deeply integrated into enterprise workflows, enabling it to embed automation across productivity tools, cloud platforms and customer service systems. This widespread presence gives Microsoft a clear scale advantage as organizations accelerate adoption of AI-led automation.



That said, Microsoft’s approach is largely broad-based and generalized, while SoundHound emphasizes voice-first, outcome-oriented automation. As demand for automation grows, the company continues to expand rapidly, reinforcing its position as a strong competitor in enterprise AI deployment.



Another notable competitor is Cerence Inc. CRNC, which focuses on voice AI solutions for the automotive market. The company has built significant scale, with its technology embedded in hundreds of millions of vehicles worldwide, underscoring its leadership in in-car automation. Cerence is also advancing its capabilities through AI-powered voice assistants and automotive-specific large language models, aligning with the shift toward smarter, more automated vehicle interfaces.



However, Cerence remains more concentrated on the automotive vertical, whereas SoundHound is targeting a wider range of industries. As automation increasingly extends beyond vehicles into broader enterprise use cases, the company faces growing competition from platforms like SoundHound that aim to deliver unified automation across sectors.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have plummeted 37.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 17.5%.

SOUN’s 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.99, below the industry’s average of 12.19.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at 9 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.