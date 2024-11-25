SosTravel.com Extends Warrant Exercise Period to 2026

SosTravel.com S.p.A. (IT:SOS) has released an update.
SosTravel.com S.p.A. has extended the final exercise date for its 2021-2024 warrants to December 16, 2026, allowing more time for warrant holders to exercise their options, which could potentially increase the company’s financial resources and stock liquidity. The company also updated its regulations to reflect changes in its trading system name and registered office location. These strategic adjustments aim to enhance investment opportunities and expand the shareholder base.
