Markets
SOS

SOS Stock Continues To Slip

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SOS Ltd. (SOS) shares are falling more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since June 6. The shares touched an all-time low today. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the shares are at $7.41, down 12.31 percent from the previous close of $8.45 on a volume of 419,767.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular