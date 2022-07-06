SOS Stock Continues To Slip

(RTTNews) - SOS Ltd. (SOS) shares are falling more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since June 6. The shares touched an all-time low today. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the shares are at $7.41, down 12.31 percent from the previous close of $8.45 on a volume of 419,767.

