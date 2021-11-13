Sorting Out the Crypto World

By Kyle DaCruz

Director, Digital Assets Product

Detecting patterns is an ability we develop early in infancy and refine by experience throughout human life. Categorization is an important part of how humans learn and make optimized decisions when faced with multiple data points. In the crypto world, with over 10,000 coins, there is an increasing need for a rigorous classification system to structure investment decisions.

MV Index Solutions (MVIS), a VanEck subsidiary, develops, monitors and markets the MVIS Indices, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indices. In 2017, MVIS in partnership with CryptoCompare—an established London-based digital assets data provider—became the first regulated index provider to launch a series of digital assets indices designed to most accurately track the performance of the otherwise fragmented global digital assets markets. These indices were the first to meet investment industry benchmarking standards by providing a public rulebook, industry-wide data distribution, proper identifiers and further standard index governance requirements. Today, MVIS is regulated under the EU Benchmark regulation directive and is the first index provider with such regulatory status to offer transparent and industry standard digital asset indices.

MVIS introduces a categorization of digital asset coins into distinct, non-overlapping categories that form the building blocks for a new crypto classification scheme. Categories capture the value and use case related to a coin. Using a qualitative process, each coin is categorized into one category. Coins may change categories over time and new categories may emerge. The MVIS "Leaders" investable category indices capture the largest and most liquid coins within a category which are also supported by major US crypto exchanges and custodians.

Categories allow investors to group similar digital assets into groups to analyze and proxy targeted exposures. They enable deeper analysis into peers and aggregated performance review. As the basis for investable indices, they provide the underlying components to build an investment solution aimed at capturing the performance of the coins within the category. They allow users to measure, benchmark and capture the performance and characteristics of targeted categories. MVIS categories will help make digital assets digestible to traditional finance investors while giving crypto native funds additional benchmarking capabilities.

MVIS Digital Asset Categories Category Definition Examples DeFi Financial services built on top of distributed networks with no central intermediaries Uniswap, Aave Exchange Tokens owned and operated by a centralized cryptocurrency exchange Binance, FTX Infrastructure Applications A decentralized computer program designed to perform specific tasks Polygon, Chainlink Media & Entertainment Used to reward users for content, games, gambling or social media Axie Infinity, Basic Attention Token Payments Digital, non-stable money for use in distributed network Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, wallet apps Smart Contract Platforms Blockchain protocol designed to host variety of self-developed and 3rd party applications Ethereum, Cardano, Solana Stablecoins Designed to minimize volatility by pegging to a more stable asset Tether, USDC Store of Value Designed to hold or increase purchasing power over time Bitcoin

Source: MV Index Solutions. Data as at 10/12/2021.

Originally published by VanEck on November 8, 2021.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.

