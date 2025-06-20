Bitcoin Magazine



Sorted Wallet Integrates Breez SDK to Enable Bitcoin Payments on Feature Phones

Today, Sorted Wallet has announced it has integrated the Breez SDK to enable bitcoin payments on feature phones and simple Android devices, targeting a user base of over 300 million people, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Payments on Every Device



“Sorted Wallet is on a mission to bring bitcoin to everyone, especially the 300 million people who use feature phones and simple Android devices,” said the press release.

With this integration, Sorted can offer non-custodial Lightning payments without needing users to run a node or depend on third-party custodians. The Breez SDK is designed to operate with low computational and storage requirements. Users retain control of their private keys, and the SDK supports both Bitcoin and USDT.

“Lightning changed the economics of bitcoin and added new uses, but running a client node locally was still too demanding for many feature phones,” stated the press release. “Sorted’s team considered building a custodial bitcoin app but realized that would introduce new, mainly regulatory, obstacles. Besides, you don’t empower people by taking possession of their money.”

Sorted began exploring solutions for simple devices after conversations with the KaiOS development team. After evaluating several options, including custodial models and third-party liquidity providers, the team chose Breez for its low resource requirements and self-custody design.

“Sorted is increasing the quantity of people with access to bitcoin, but bitcoin also expands the range of ways they can exchange value, and what they can do with their money,” stated the press release. “Once money can move freely — without borders, delays, or third parties — entirely new use cases become possible.”

The integration also makes it possible to build new features, including a merchant app and a WhatsApp based remittance tool. The goal is to support retail payments and cross-border transfers on devices that are already widely used in underserved markets.

“Wise decisions like that have also helped Sorted secure other votes of confidence, like Tether’s recent investment boost,” said the press release. “As a result, people without access to banks and constrained by borders can now use bitcoin to move value where they want and how they want using the devices already in their pockets.”

Sorted posted on X, “We believe access should not depend on your device. That’s why we are integrating the Breez SDK — unlocking Lightning-fast Bitcoin payments on feature phones and lightweight Androids across the globe… We are rethinking what’s possible for everyday devices — and expanding the reach of Bitcoin to those who need it most.”

Powering Bitcoin for the Next Billion



