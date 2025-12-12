Markets

Sopra Steria Appoints Rajesh Krishnamurthy As CEO; Stock Surges

December 12, 2025 — 05:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sopra Steria (SOPR.PA, SPSAF, SPPSY), a tech company, on Friday said its Board of Directors has appointed Rajesh Krishnamurthy as Chief Executive Officer and will assume the role on February 2, 2026.

The company said Rajesh Krishnamurthy brings international leadership experience and a track record in organisational and digital transformation.

The company said the Board made the appointment after a rigorous selection process.

Chairman Pierre Pasquier said the appointment supports the company's plans to accelerate its transformation and strengthen its position as a European leader in digital sovereignty.

On October 8, the company announced that Cyril Malargé would step down as CEO to take on a new opportunity.

Sopra Steria is currently trading 6.43% higher at EUR 154.10 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

