Sony's R&D Furthers Spectrum Sharing Management Technology

Sony Corporation SNE made progress on the Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technology, which works to enhance the use of radiofrequency resources. In April, Sony secured testing station licenses from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (“MIC”). The company installed multiple 4G LTE base stations supporting the 2.3-2.4 GHz frequency band at its office in Osaki.



After various proof-of-concept experiments, Sony developed a technology for accelerating remote control of base stations in a controlled environment. The company achieved the world's first sub-60-second period, starting from the moment a transmission parameter switching command is sent until the switching operation is applied. With the development of 5G networks, cutting-edge technology is likely to increase the chances to take benefit of underutilized frequencies.



Markedly, the MIC led an R&D initiative for the advancement of DSA technologies among different systems. Sony has the responsibility for R&D of spectrum sharing management technologies. The company is working with other industry partners to stimulate practical applications of DSA technologies in Japan. The technology enables new operators and users to utilize a spatiotemporally underutilized spectrum that has been allotted to existing operators, without the risk of radio interference.



Importantly, the DSA technology provides centralized management of radio frequency through a database. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) has approved Sony for commercial operation of the Spectrum Access System to provide spectrum management services in the 3.5 GHz band. The company plans to conduct the same proof-of-concept experiments at Sony Europe’s UK Technology Centre. By devising avant-garde technologies, Sony is contributing in the wireless communications space.



Last month, Sony announced the impending launch of high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver LSIs for use in IoT and wearable devices. The company’s state-of-the-art receiver LSIs are likely to have the industry’s lowest power consumption for dual-band positioning operation. In addition to backing the conventional L1 band reception, they support the L5 band that is currently being expanded across GNSS constellations.



Sony’s shares have returned 38.4% in the past year compared with 30.8% growth of the industry.







The company has a long-term (3 to 5 years) earnings growth expectation of 6.4% compared with the industry’s 14.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for the current year has been revised 23.5% upward in the past 30 days.



Sony carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



