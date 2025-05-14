SONY's Q4 Earnings Increase Y/Y & Revenues Fall, Costs Down

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥32.63 (21 cents), up from ¥30.72 in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 12 cents. Adjusted net income came in at ¥197.7 billion compared with ¥189 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly total revenues plummeted 24% year over year to ¥2,630.2 billion ($17 billion). This downside resulted from soft sales in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) and Financial Services segments amid steady growth across the Music, Pictures and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $20 billion. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



In the past year, the stock has gained 47% compared with the Audio Video Production industry’s rise of 40.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Segmental Results

In the quarter under review, G&NS sales were down 4.2% year over year to ¥1051.3 billion. Segmental sales decreased due to a fall in sales of hardware and first-party game software titles, offset by higher sales of non-first-party titles and forex tailwinds. Operating income tanked to ¥92.7 billion from ¥106 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Music sales improved 9.5% year over year to ¥470.7 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter on the back of higher revenues from streaming services in Recorded Music and Music Publishing. The positive impact from the consolidation of ePlus Inc. within Visual Media & Platform and favorable forex movement cushioned the uptick. Operating income was ¥83.6 billion, up from ¥71.2 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Pictures sales grew 1.9% year over year to ¥414.6 billion. The upside was driven by synergy stemming from the acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and higher revenues for Crunchyroll due to paid subscribers strength. Operating income was ¥53.5 billion compared with ¥30.7 billion a year ago.



I&SS sales rose 2.6% year over year to ¥409 billion, owing to an increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products and forex strength. Operating income was ¥34.5 billion compared with ¥34.7 billion in the year-ago quarter, owing to favorable forex impact.

Sony Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sony Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

ET&S sales totaled ¥484.1 billion, down 9% year over year due to a decline in television sales driven by lower unit sales amid forex tailwinds. During the quarter, the interchangeable lens camera market grew about 9% year over year in units. Operating loss was ¥20.4 billion compared with a loss of ¥6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Services losses were ¥172.4 billion against revenues of ¥672.9 billion a year ago. This downtick was caused by a considerable revenue decrease at Sony Life. Also, there was a deterioration in net gains and losses on investments related to market fluctuations for both the general account and the separate accounts. Operating loss totaled ¥11.6 billion against income of ¥26.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.



All Other sales were up 17.5% to ¥25.6 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. Operating loss was ¥9.8 billion compared with ¥5.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

For the quarter under review, total costs and expenses were ¥2,423.9 billion, down 25.5% year over year. Operating income was ¥203.6 billion, falling 11.2% year over year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the 12 months ended on March 31, 2025, Sony generated ¥2,321.7 billion of cash from operating activities compared with ¥1,373.2 billion in the prior-year period.



As of March 31, 2025, the company had ¥2,981 billion in cash and cash equivalents with ¥2,354 billion of long-term debt.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Sony has provided its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. It expects sales of ¥11,700 billion, down 3% year over year, plagued by a slowdown in the GN&S and ET&S segments amid growth in the I&SS unit.



Management remains wary of the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulence stemming from tariff volatility. Taking into consideration the potential impact of the tariff, Sony estimates its operating income of ¥1,280 billion, down from ¥1,380 billion without the tariff impact.



Net income is estimated to be ¥930 billion, down 13% year over year.

SONY’s Zacks Rank

Sony currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported EPS of $1.30 for first-quarter 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.4%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 99 cents.



In the past year, shares of BMI have gained 17%.



Cadence Design Systems CDNS reported first-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $1.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. The bottom line increased 34.2% year over year, exceeding management’s guided range of $1.46-$1.52.



Shares of Cadence have gained 7.7% in the past year.



Woodward, Inc. WWD reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69, which increased 4.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%.



In the past six months, shares of WWD have gained 9.9%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.