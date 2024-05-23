News & Insights

Sony Unveils Vision for Growth and Creative Synergy

May 23, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group Corporation has announced its Corporate Strategy Meeting for FY2024, emphasizing a ‘Creation Shift’ to enhance content, products, services, and semiconductors like CMOS image sensors. The meeting outlined a long-term vision termed ‘Creative Entertainment Vision,’ aiming for further growth by maximizing IP value and fostering diverse business and talent evolution. The company highlighted initiatives to synergize its entertainment businesses and technology advancements to bring real-time creation and verification to various industries.

