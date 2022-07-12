SONY Unveils Portable Speakers With Dual Passive Radiators

Sony Group Corporation SONY has launched three new models to expand its wireless X-Series speaker range. These are SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200.

The SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 are priced at $349.99, $199.99 and $129.99, respectively. These are now available for pre-order at Sony Electronics and other authorized dealers.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Sony is looking to tap the growing demand for premium music players and spatial audio technology by launching its new speakers.

The news speakers feature a unique X-Balanced speaker unit and dual passive radiators, which allow for clear and more expansive sound. These also have an IP67 rating, preventing the device from water and dust damage.

The integrated front Tweeter and MEGA BASS capabilities of the SRS-XG300 produce deep, club-like bass and crystal-clear high-frequency sound. It also features an ambient illumination, which syncs the speaker's lighting with the beat of the music, stated SONY.

SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 should be placed vertically per company recommendation to fully leverage Sony's unique Line-Shape Diffuser technology that distributes sounds evenly throughout the room. However, the Sony Music Center app allows users to enjoy stereo music playback while the speakers are positioned horizontally.

The app allows users to combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers with Bluetooth technology using the Party Connect1 feature.

The SRS-XG300 can play for up to 25 hours, the SRS-XE300 for up to 24 hours and the SRS-XE200 for up to 16 hours when fully charged, per company reports. These also feature a quick charge, which gives up to 70 minutes of play from a 10-minute charge.

The company has kept portability in mind while designing these speakers. The SRS-XG300 comes with a retractable handle, whereas the SRS-XE200 has a handy strap.

The packaging material used for the XE300 and XE200 is recycled plastic, which bodes well with the company’s mission for sustainability. Sony is working toward achieving carbon neutrality 10 years earlier than the prior targeted deadline of 2050.

Previously, the company had launched two new music players, the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2. The NW-WM1AM2 relies on an aluminum alloy frame, whereas the NW-WM1ZM2 utilizes oxygen-free copper chassis.

Sony designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. For fiscal 2022, the company expects sales to improve 15% due to higher G&NS and I&SS segment sales. However, it expects the operating margin for the fiscal year to be likely affected by a decline in Pictures and G&NS segment operating incomes.

Stiff rivalry, high costs and adverse foreign exchange translations pose concerns.

It currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The stock has lost 21.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 23.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector are Nexstar Media Group NXST, Callaway Golf ELY and Broadcom AVGO. Broadcom and Callaway Golf sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Nexstar Media Group carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nexstar’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $25.90 per share, up 5.4% in the past 60 days. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 10%.

Nexstar earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate all last four quarters, with the average being 19.6%. Shares of Nexstar have jumped 12.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Callaway Golf’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, up 21.2% in the past 60 days. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 19.9%.

Callaway Golf’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate all last four quarters, the average being 955.5%. Shares of ELY have declined 36.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $37.06 per share, up 3.9% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s expected long-term earnings growth rate is 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have lost 0.6% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.