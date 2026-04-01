Sony (SONY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $21.12, marking a +2.03% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 4.08% was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sony in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.99 billion, reflecting a 4.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $78.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.81% and -7.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Sony holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sony is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.17.

We can additionally observe that SONY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 7.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry was having an average PEG ratio of 7.35.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.