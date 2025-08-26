Sony Showcases Smart AI Tech For Safer Streets In U.S. Cities

(RTTNews) - Sony Semiconductor Solutions announced that it will take part in the upcoming ITS World Congress to showcase how its advanced AI-powered cameras are helping two U.S. cities—Lakewood, Colorado, and San José, California—improve road safety and traffic management.

In Lakewood, Sony's smart vision sensors are being used to reduce accidents at dangerous intersections and busy road sections. These sensors can detect cars and people in real time, even when it's dark or the weather is bad. By spotting risky situations early, the system helps city officials protect pedestrians and cyclists, supporting Lakewood's goal of eliminating traffic deaths.

Meanwhile, San José is testing Sony's technology to improve how it collects traffic data. Instead of short-term surveys that only last a few days, the city is using Sony's system to monitor traffic continuously. This gives a clearer picture of how vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians move through the city over time—including their speed and direction. With better data, the city can make smarter decisions about traffic flow and safety.

Beyond traffic, the same system can be used for other city needs. It can help manage parking spaces, catch illegal dumping, monitor crosswalks for safety, and protect public property from theft or damage. These smart cameras could play a big role in building cleaner, safer, and more efficient cities.

