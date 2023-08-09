SONY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sony Group Corp (Symbol: SONY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.19, changing hands as low as $84.70 per share. Sony Group Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SONY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SONY's low point in its 52 week range is $61.7189 per share, with $100.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.88.

