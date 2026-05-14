Sony Financial FY Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Sony Financial Group Inc. (8729.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 55.5 billion yen, down 29.6% from prior year. Earnings per share was 7.96 yen compared to 11.02 yen. Ordinary profit was 84.58 billion yen, an increase of 88.4%. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, ordinary revenue was 2.87 trillion yen, an increase of 9.6% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: adjusted net income of 110.0 billion yen, and ordinary revenue of 1.05 trillion yen.

Shares of Sony Financial are trading at 148 yen, up 4.74%.

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