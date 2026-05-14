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Sony Financial FY Net Profit Declines

May 14, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sony Financial Group Inc. (8729.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 55.5 billion yen, down 29.6% from prior year. Earnings per share was 7.96 yen compared to 11.02 yen. Ordinary profit was 84.58 billion yen, an increase of 88.4%. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, ordinary revenue was 2.87 trillion yen, an increase of 9.6% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: adjusted net income of 110.0 billion yen, and ordinary revenue of 1.05 trillion yen.

Shares of Sony Financial are trading at 148 yen, up 4.74%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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