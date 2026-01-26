Sony Expands Wearable Audio With LinkBuds Clip Open Earbuds

Sony Group Corporation SONY has introduced the LinkBuds Clip Truly Wireless Open Earbuds, a new category of open-clip earbuds designed to let users enjoy music while staying fully aware of their surroundings. Built for everyday life, the LinkBuds Clip redefine personal audio by blending immersive sound with natural environmental awareness, allowing users to hear traffic, conversations and announcements without removing their earbuds.

Designed for comfort and social interaction, the open-ear structure keeps the ear canal unobstructed, reducing pressure and ear fatigue while improving airflow. This socially friendly approach makes it easy to continue listening while conversing naturally. The earbuds deliver a secure, stable fit and long-lasting comfort, making them suitable for work, commuting, exercise, or casual daily use.

What Do LinkBuds Clip Open Earbuds Offer?

The LinkBuds Clip features a distinctive C-shaped design developed from customer feedback, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of ear shapes. The combination of the main body and upper band provides excellent stability, while optional fitting cushions allow users to fine-tune the fit by adjusting their position on the band. This design ensures the earbuds remain comfortable and secure, even during outdoor activities like running.

Sony has equipped the LinkBuds Clip with three listening modes that can be switched through simple tap controls. Standard mode delivers clear vocals and detailed sound for music and everyday listening. Voice Boost mode enhances speech clarity in noisy environments such as train stations or crowded areas, making podcasts and videos easier to follow. Sound Leakage Reduction mode minimizes outward sound, allowing users to listen discreetly in quieter settings.

Sony LinkBuds Clip’s unique open design still delivers impressive sound quality, along with responsive touch controls. Drawing on audio tuning expertise from the flagship 1000X series, the earbuds deliver a natural, expansive sound that stays true to the original recording. Features include DSEE music upscaling, 360 Reality Audio for a personalized immersive experience, Background Music Effect and a customizable 10-band EQ accessible. The ‘Find Your Own Equalizer’ function further simplifies sound personalization.

For calls, the earbuds use advanced voice signal processing with a bone-conduction sensor and AI-based noise reduction to clearly capture the user’s voice while suppressing background noise. This ensures natural voice quality, even in noisy environments.

Lightweight and inspired by ear-cuff styling, the LinkBuds Clip are designed to look good while remaining unnoticeable during all-day wear. They are available in multiple color options to suit different styles and can be customized with optional case covers and fitting cushions.

In terms of usability, the LinkBuds Clip offers up to 37 hours of total battery life, along with quick charging that provides up to one hour of playback from just three minutes of charging. The earbuds feature IPX4 water resistance for protection against sweat and rain, Multipoint Connection for seamless switching between devices, scene-based listening that adapts sound to surroundings and fully customizable controls.

Reflecting Sony’s environmental commitment, the LinkBuds Clip packaging is completely plastic-free, and approximately 20% of the total plastic used in the product is made from recycled materials.

How SONY’s Peers are Placed in the Broader Tech Space

Sony faces stiff competition from Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB, Sonos, Inc. SONO and GoPro, Inc. GPRO. Dolby continues to see strong engagement across its ecosystem of creators, distributors and device OEMs. Dolby’s ecosystem of device OEMs and partnerships continued to strengthen across televisions, mobile devices, wearables and automotive brands.

On the other hand, Sonos’ strong demand across its speakers and system product segments is driving its performance. SONO is also benefiting from an expanded geographic footprint amid the complex macroeconomic backdrop. Frequent product innovation and the addition of new features to existing products bode well. Sonos anticipates stronger year-over-year comparisons, with new product launches concentrated in the second half of fiscal 2026.

GoPro is also gaining from robust product innovation and cost discipline efforts. GPRO introduced three new hardware products: the MAX2 360 camera, the LIT HERO camera and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal. GoPro anticipates returning to revenue growth and profitability starting in 2026.

