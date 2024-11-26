Sony Concludes Share Repurchase and Treasury Stock Cancellation

News & Insights

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group Corporation has concluded a repurchase of 4.53 million shares of its own common stock for approximately 12.93 billion yen, spanning from November 1 to November 25, 2024. Alongside this, Sony is set to cancel 93.29 million shares of treasury stock by December 3, 2024, aiming to maintain a treasury stock level below 3% of its total shares. This strategic move is indicative of Sony’s efforts to optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value positively.

