Sony closes down ‘Concord’ maker Firewalk Studios, Bloomberg says

Sony (SONY) is closing down Firewalk Studios, a game development studio that released “Concord” exclusively for PC and PlayStation 5 in August, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports. The Fly notes that “Concord” had such soft initial sales numbers that Sony shut down the multiplayer game’s serves and issued refunds to all digital buyers.

