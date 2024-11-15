Sonos Unveils Era 100 Pro for Professional Audio Installation

Sonos, Inc. SONO recently introduced the Era 100 pro, its first hardware solution specifically crafted for professional installation in light-commercial and residential spaces. Currently available for pre-order and set to ship on Jan. 28, 2025, the pioneer solution aims to elevate the audio experience in professional settings. Designed to simplify installation while maintaining Sonos' rich sound and elegant design, the Era 100 Pro is embedded with advanced features and software enhancements to empower professional installers and integrators.



The Era 100 Pro is Sonos' debut hardware offering for the $2 billion light-commercial audio market. Exclusively sold in pairs, it will be distributed through select Sonos partners having expertise in professional installation. The Era 100 Pro Surface Mount is sold separately, providing additional flexibility for installers.

Key Features of SONO’s Era 100 Pro

The Era 100 Pro is packed with advanced features designed to enhance the installation process and deliver an unparalleled audio experience. It eliminates the need to set up traditional AC mains with every speaker by leveraging Power over Ethernet (PoE)+ technology, which supplies both power and data through a single cable. This simplifies installation, especially in spaces where adding AC mains is costly.



For businesses and professional settings, PoE provides several advantages, including enhanced reliability with wired-first networking, improved performance for high-speed data transfer and smooth integration into existing network setups. While optimized for PoE+, the Era 100 Pro is also compatible with standard PoE, making it adaptable to a variety of configurations. In addition to the Era 100 Pro, Sonos introduced Zones, a new software feature available through the Sonos app for iOS and Android. Zones make it easier to manage larger-scale installations by grouping multiple speakers into predictable and single entities.



The Era 100 Pro Surface Mount offers a 30° pan and tilt with 360° rotation, making it easy to install in any direction. Its ball joint helps set precise, repeatable angles, speeding up the setup for multiple speakers and preventing sagging. It can attach to almost any surface, supports hidden or visible cables, and has a locking base plate for security.



Furthermore, the Era 100 Pro includes a threaded insert and an optional eyebolt, providing a secondary safety attachment point. This ensures compliance with building codes and offers protection during seismic events or accidental impacts. The hook receptacle adds stability when used with the Surface Mount in non-portrait positions. The Era 100 Pro uses the same design as the Era 100 to deliver great sound with strong bass, rare for PoE speakers. With a wide 240° sound spread, it offers robust coverage from a small speaker.

Users can manage the Era 100 Pro and its zones directly through the Sonos app or Sonos Pro dashboard using a tablet or computer. This provides a seamlessly integrated business solution without requiring extra control devices or components.



Building on the success of its Sonos Pro software, the Era 100 Pro aims to provide a comprehensive solution that supports audio professionals and meets the demands of commercial clients. With the launch of the Era 100 Pro, Sonos is poised to significantly impact the professional audio market. The company’s commitment to innovation and collaboration with industry experts ensures it will continue delivering solutions that redefine the audio experience in commercial and residential spaces.



In the last reported quarter, SONO’s revenues plunged 16.3% year over year to $255.4 million. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. Management stated that fourth-quarter sales were adversely impacted by reduced performance across the portfolio due to app-related issues. Additionally, the decision to postpone the launch of two major products, originally scheduled for the fiscal fourth quarter, until the app met the required quality standards further affected sales.The company released two new products, Arc Ultra and Sub 4, in October 2024. Sonos expects the demand for these products to rise in the upcoming holiday season.



Santa Barbara, CA-based Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company that is primarily involved in the manufacturing of speakers with immersive sound experiences. The company reports revenue across three segments - Sonos speakers, Sonos System Products, and Partner Products and Other Revenue category.

SONO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SONO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 3.4%.



