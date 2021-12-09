Sonos (SONO) Unveils Climate Action Plan for Sustainable Future

Sonos, Inc. SONO has announced its first Climate Action Plan. It commits to being carbon neutral by 2030 and achieving net-zero by 2040.



The Santa Barbara, CA-based company has also introduced a new approach to product sustainability, with an immediate goal of improving energy efficiency.



Sonos partnered with VitalMetrics, a leading sustainability consulting company specializing in measuring greenhouse gas emissions, to map the carbon footprint of its value chain — from sourcing materials and packaging to product use and end-of-life.



With a primary focus on product and operational carbon reductions, Sonos is committed to meeting its goals through natural strategies, including habitat regeneration and conservation.



Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. The stock has gained 47.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 26.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Climate Action Plan includes Sonos collaborating with organizations using sound to improve the environment and funding cutting-edge bioacoustic research. The company has also joined Music Declares Emergency to support the broader music industry in reducing its environmental impact.



Sonos has launched its Product Sustainability Program to drive down the environmental impact of its products. It unveiled short- and long-term targets across energy efficiency, materials, product longevity and packaging. The company will conduct its first product environmental life cycle assessment this year.



Sonos also announced that it is joining the Responsible Business Alliance — the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains.



The sound experience company is focused on its three strategic initiatives — expanding its brand, boosting its offerings and driving operational excellence.



Sonos has announced two new members of its leadership team. Shamayne Braman joins the company’s executive management team as its chief diversity equity and inclusion officer. Rebecca Zavin joins as senior vice president, Software.



SONO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is another top-ranked stock belonging to the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has rallied 158.7% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is also a solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.5% over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 17.2% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 30 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 17.7% in the past year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.