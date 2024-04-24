Sonos (SONO) Redesigns Sonos App to Boost User Experience

Sonos, Inc. SONO recently announced an extensive redesign for its Sonos App. The new app is specifically tailored to enhance the streaming experience for listeners by allowing them to set up playlists, stations, albums and more per their choice from more than 100 services on one “customizable” home screen, added Sonos.

With a simple and easy swipe-up feature, the customized home screen gives faster access to Sonos system controls. The app, which supports all existing S2 products, will be made accessible worldwide through a software update for the S2 mobile app.



The redesigned app, embedded with updated features, is set to transform the home music listening experience. This enables it to tap the upcoming opportunities of expanding into new ranges and experiences, added SONO.



The reimagined Sonos app now prioritizes personalization with a unified view of all preferable content and controls of the user. It allows them to swiftly change back to recently played, browse libraries and recommendations from the preferred services.



The easy-to-use search bar on the home screen tab enables users to browse an artist, song, podcast, or audiobook across all the preferred streaming apps simultaneously.



Furthermore, the app’s enhanced system control offers a comprehensive visual overview of the content playing on each device and adjust settings smoothly right from the home screen.



SONO is also introducing a new web app accessible from any modern web browser. The initiative aims to replace the existing Sonos desktop controller and will be available in addition to the redesigned mobile app on May 7, 2024.



Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, SONO operates as a consumer electronics company that is primarily involved in the manufacturing of speakers with immersive sound experiences.



The stock has lost 12.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 9.7%.



SONO currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are:



Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

