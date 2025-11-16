Sonos (SONO) Price Target Increased by 23.67% to 17.19

The average one-year price target for Sonos (NasdaqGS:SONO) has been revised to $17.19 / share. This is an increase of 23.67% from the prior estimate of $13.90 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.54 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.79% from the latest reported closing price of $16.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.12%, an increase of 24.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 130,995K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 14,930K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,193K shares , representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 125.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,153K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,631K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 3,003K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares , representing a decrease of 46.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 52.07% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 2,998K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares , representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 8.58% over the last quarter.

