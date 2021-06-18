Sonoco (SON) Expands Paper Container Recycling in the U.S.

Sonoco Products Company SON announced that it is expanding the recovery and recycling of scrap materials from the company’s EnviroCan paper containers production in the United States. These recycled scrap materials will be utilized as raw materials for production of new paperboard at the company’s three uncoated recycled paperboard mills.



Sonoco expects to divert approximately 3,300 tons scrap materials annually from four of its paper container operations based in the United States. These materials will be delivered to Sonoco’s paper mills in Menasha, Newport and City of Industry and will be used as raw material for production of 100% recycled paperboard.



Being a leading provider of recycler packaging, paper mill operator and packaging converter, Sonoco will help deliver end-of-life solutions across its consumers and industrial packaging platforms. In fact, the company is making progress in recycling paper containers with metal ends not only through the steel stream, but also through the paper stream. Also, Sonoco is focused on expanding recycling of paper cans through post-consumer recycling streams.



Sonoco is currently working with the Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE UK) to recycle its paper containers at the company’s U.K-based Stainland paper mill in order to produce 100% recycled coreboard.



The company is gaining from robust demand for the consumer packaging business, driven by strong food packaging demand on consumers’ at-home consumption habits in response to the pandemic. Moreover, demand for the Industrial Packaging segment benefits from the recovery of the global industrial market from the pandemic-induced slump in 2020. Elevated demand for the tissue and towel markets are driving paperboard operations in North America, while global demand for uncoated recycled paperboard remains strong. Also, the company’s Protective Solutions business is likely to witness higher demand in the pharmaceutical and appliance-served markets in the near term.



Sonoco projects second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share between 82 cents and 88 cents compared with the earnings of 79 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. For the current year, management has raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $3.50-$3.60 from the prior guidance of $3.40 to $3.60. The upbeat guidance assumes that global business activity will continue to improve on the government stimulus measures and reopening of businesses.

