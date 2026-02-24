Sonoco Products a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.7% Yield (SON)

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-averagestatistics including a strong 3.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Sonoco Products Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.23% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $49,827,123 worth of SON shares.

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Sonoco Products Co. is $2.12/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/25/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SON, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

SON operates in the Packaging & Containers sector, among companies like International Paper Co (IP), and Smurfit Westrock plc (SW).

