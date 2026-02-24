Sonoco Products (SON) Price Target Increased by 20.47% to 66.04

The average one-year price target for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been revised to $66.04 / share. This is an increase of 20.47% from the prior estimate of $54.82 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.75% from the latest reported closing price of $57.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 16.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SON is 0.17%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 100,405K shares. The put/call ratio of SON is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,902K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing an increase of 82.69%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,212K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,181K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,784K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,566K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.