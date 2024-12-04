Sonoco Products Expands with Eviosys Acquisition

Sonoco Products ( (SON) ) has shared an announcement.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sonoco Products Company has completed its acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading manufacturer of metal food cans and closures, for €3.615 billion. This acquisition is a strategic move to transform Sonoco’s portfolio, positioning the company for long-term growth in the sustainable packaging sector. Funded through a mix of senior unsecured notes, term loans, and cash, the deal will see Eviosys integrated into Sonoco’s Consumer Packaging segment. The acquisition aims to create a global leader in metal food and aerosol can manufacturing.
For a thorough assessment of SON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.