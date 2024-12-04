Sonoco Products Expands with Eviosys Acquisition

Sonoco Products ( (SON) ) has shared an announcement.

Sonoco Products Company has completed its acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading manufacturer of metal food cans and closures, for €3.615 billion. This acquisition is a strategic move to transform Sonoco’s portfolio, positioning the company for long-term growth in the sustainable packaging sector. Funded through a mix of senior unsecured notes, term loans, and cash, the deal will see Eviosys integrated into Sonoco’s Consumer Packaging segment. The acquisition aims to create a global leader in metal food and aerosol can manufacturing.

