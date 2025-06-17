Markets
Sonoco Names Paul Joachimczyk CFO

June 17, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products Co. (SON), a sustainable packaging company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Paul Joachimczyk as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 30.

Joachimczyk will take over as CFO from Jerry Cheatham, who has been serving in the interim role since January 6.

Cheatham will stay on through the filing of Sonoco's second-quarter 10-Q and help with the transition before moving into a senior finance leadership position within the company.

Joachimczyk previously was Senior Vice President, CFO, and Corporate Secretary of American Woodmark Corp.

On Monday, Sonoco closed trading 0.25% higher at $44.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.

