Sonoco Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.53, Celebrating 100 Years of Consecutive Dividend Payments

Sonoco increases quarterly dividend to $0.53, celebrating 100 years of consistent shareholder payouts.

Quiver AI Summary

Sonoco's Board of Directors has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share, marking the company's celebration of 100 years of consecutive dividend payments. This change will raise the annual dividend payout to $2.12 per share, with the new dividend set to be paid on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025. This dividend increase reflects Sonoco's ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and aligns with its long-term profitability goals. President and CEO Howard Coker noted that this marks the 400th consecutive quarter of dividend payments and the 42nd year of increases. Despite focusing on reducing leverage following a recent acquisition, Sonoco emphasizes the importance of its dividend in value creation. Sonoco, founded in 1899, is a leader in sustainable packaging and has been recognized among America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2025.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors increased the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.53 per share, marking the 100th consecutive year of paying dividends.

Sonoco's annual dividend payout has risen to $2.12 per share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

This is the 42nd consecutive year that Sonoco has increased its dividend, demonstrating strong financial performance and stability.

The company's dividend yield of approximately 4.8 percent is more than double that of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index, enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

Potential Negatives

The statement regarding future dividend declarations being subject to final determination by the Board of Directors introduces uncertainty for investors regarding the sustainability of future dividend payments.

The emphasis on lowering leverage following the recent acquisition of Eviosys may indicate that the company is currently in a financially precarious position, raising concerns about its overall financial health.

Despite celebrating its 100th consecutive year of paying dividends, the modest increase in the dividend amount (from $2.08 to $2.12 per share) may not inspire confidence among investors seeking substantial growth or returns.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend announced by Sonoco?

Sonoco has increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.53 per share.

When will the new dividend be paid?

The new quarterly dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025.

How long has Sonoco been paying dividends?

Sonoco has celebrated 100 consecutive years of paying dividends to its shareholders.

What is Sonoco's dividend yield compared to the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index?

Sonoco's dividend provides an approximate 4.8 percent yield, over double that of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index.

How many employees does Sonoco have globally?

Sonoco employs approximately 23,400 people across 285 operations in 40 countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,851,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819 .

. JOHN R HALEY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $140,269

ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.53 per shares as it celebrated the 100



th



consecutive year of paying dividends to its shareholders at the Company’s annual meeting. The new quarterly dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025.





With the increase, Sonoco’s annual dividend payout moves to $2.12 per share up from $2.08 per share. Future quarterly declarations and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to final determination by Sonoco’s Board of Directors.





According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 400



th



consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42



nd



consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on April 15, 2025, the Company’s dividend provides an approximate 4.8 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index.





“Sonoco’s goal is to increase its long-term profitability and return capital to shareholders,” Coker said. “Over the past two years the Company has generated approximately $1.7 billion in operating cash flow which has been used to invest in future growth and to drive productivity savings. While we are focused on using free cash flow to lower leverage following the recent acquisition of Eviosys, our dividend remains an important part of our value creation story.”







About Sonoco







Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.









Contact:









Roger Schrum

















843-339-6018



















roger.schrum@sonoco.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.