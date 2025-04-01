Sonoco Divests TFP Business, Plans to Use Proceeds for Debt Reduction

Sonoco Products Company SON announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging (TFP) business to TOPPAN Holdings Inc. for $1.8 billion on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The move accelerates Sonoco’s portfolio optimization strategy and will help it focus on core industrial paper and consumer packaging businesses.

Sonoco will use the $1.5 billion of the after-tax cash proceeds to repay existing debt.

Details on Sonoco’s TFP Business

On Sept. 4, 2024, Sonoco announced that it commenced a strategic review of its TFP business, which used to be part of its Consumer Packaging segment. The deal to sell the business was finalized in December.

The segment’s products consist of rigid packaging (paper, metal and plastic) and flexible packaging. It caters to the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household and personal products.

TFP provides complex packaging solutions to various categories, including snacks, condiments, healthcare, prepared meals, fresh products, coffee and pets. TFP had revenues of $1.3 billion in 2024, contributing 51% to the Consumer Packaging segment’s revenues and 25% to Sonoco’s total revenues.

SON’s Efforts to Improve Profitability, Streamline Portfolio

To improve its long-term profitability and return capital to its shareholders, Sonoco has been simplifying its business portfolio and focusing on larger and core business units. SON continues to work on commercial, operational and supply-chain excellence programs, intended to shift the mix of its business toward higher-valued products and increase productivity. Its strategic pricing initiatives will also aid results.

This buyout will strengthen SON’s core metal packaging business and global presence while enhancing sustainability efforts. The company has identified more than $100 million of synergies expected to be realized within two years of closing.

In April 2024, Sonoco completed the divestiture of its Protective Solutions business (Protexic). The business manufactured molded expanded polypropylene and expanded polystyrene foam components serving the automotive, electronics, appliances and other markets.

Sonoco has initiated a review of strategic alternatives for ThermoSafe, its leading temperature-assured packaging business. ThermoSafe is part of the All Other group of businesses and had revenues of $245 million in 2024. The company expects to complete the process in second half of 2025.

On Dec. 4, 2024, Sonoco completed the acquisition of Eviosys from KPS Capital Partners for approximately $3.9 billion. Eviosys will become part of SON’s Consumer Packaging segment.

The addition of Eviosys’ highly complementary portfolio will help Sonoco expand its customer base and open up organic growth opportunities in consumer-oriented end markets. This will also boost the company’s innovation and sustainability efforts.

Sonoco Stock’s Price Performance

SON’s shares have lost 18% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.7% dip.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SON’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Mueller Water Products MWA, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and AZZ AZZ. MWA currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while AIT and AZZ each have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Applied Industrial Technologies delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ 2025 earnings is pinned at $9.90 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.5%. AIT shares have gained 15.3% in a year.

AZZ delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $5.12 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13%. AZZ shares have gained 8.7% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mueller Water Products’ fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 29.2%. MWA delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 39.7%. Mueller Water Products’ shares have gained 62% in a year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonoco Products Company (SON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (MWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.