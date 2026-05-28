Sono-Tek Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.81 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.27 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $20.91 million from $20.50 million last year.

Sono-Tek Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.81 Mln. vs. $1.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $20.91 Mln vs. $20.50 Mln last year.

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