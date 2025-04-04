Sonnet BioTherapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1b/2a Data For SON-1010

(RTTNews) - Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) Friday reported positive results from Phase 1b/2a SB221 study of the company's drug candidate SON-1010 in combination with Tecentriq in patients with advanced solid tumors or platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

The study was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of increasing doses of SON-1010 administered with atezolizumab. The maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of SON-1010 was set at 1200 ng/kg in combination with atezolizumab. Stable disease (SD) at four months post-initiation of dosing was seen in 33 percent of patients

Based on positive feedback from a formal evaluation by the Safety Review Committee (SRC) for the study, the study can now advance to the expansion phase, which will evaluate the preliminary effect of the combination at the MTD, before proceeding to a Phase 2a comparison with the standard of care in patients with PROC.

