Sonic Healthcare Director Boosts Shareholding

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced a change in the ownership of company shares by Director Suzanne Crowe, who purchased 2,000 additional shares on-market at a price of $25.31988 per share. The transaction, dated 23 May 2024, increased Crowe’s direct holdings to 3,440 shares, while her indirect holdings through Farnsworth Avenue Pty Ltd and The Portsea Super Fund A/C remained at 3,760 shares.

