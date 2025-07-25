Sonic Automotive Q2 EPS Jumps 49 Percent

Key Points - Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share for Q2 2025 beat expectations, reaching $2.19—up 49% year over year.

- Revenue (GAAP) climbed to $3.7 billion, exceeding analyst estimates and rising 6% from the prior year.

- EchoPark segment adjusted income surged 679% year over year; however, a large non-cash impairment led to a net loss for the quarter.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), a major automotive retailer offering new, used, and luxury vehicles as well as related financial services, reported Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025. In its latest release, the company highlighted strong operational results, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.19 and revenue of $3.7 billion. Both figures topped analyst expectations, which were $1.63 for non-GAAP earnings per share and $3.677 billion for GAAP revenue. These results reflected strength across its main operating segments, especially the EchoPark used car network. Despite positive operating data, the company recorded a net loss, mainly due to a significant non-cash impairment charge. Overall, the quarter demonstrated solid segment trends, robust profit growth in key areas, and confidence marked by a higher dividend, though some cost and asset challenges persist.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.19 $1.63 $1.47 49% Revenue $3.7 billion $3.68 billion $3.45 billion 7% Gross Profit $602.2 million $539.1 million 12% Adjusted EBITDA $172.7 million $141.3 million 22% EchoPark Segment Income (Adjusted) $10.9 million $1.4 million 679%

About Sonic Automotive: Business Model and Key Drivers

Sonic Automotive operates one of the largest automotive retail networks in the United States. Its business spans three main segments: Franchised Dealerships, which focus on new vehicles, luxury brands, and related services; EchoPark, which targets the growing pre-owned vehicle market; and Powersports, specializing in powersport vehicles such as motorcycles and ATVs.

Recently, the company emphasized growth in both luxury and used vehicle markets, supported by acquisitions and improvements in customer experience. Sonic’s strategy involves expanding its store footprint, integrating new brands, and optimizing operational efficiency. Success depends on strong segment performance, customer satisfaction, effective cost controls, and capital management, especially given its focus on both high-margin luxury offerings and scaling the EchoPark used car platform.

Quarter in Review: Segment Results, Major Moves, and Trends

Sonic Automotive achieved a 6% rise in revenue and a 49% increase in adjusted (non-GAAP) net income. The Franchised Dealerships segment remained the largest contributor, posting $3.1 billion in sales—up 7%—and segment income of $91.6 million (excluding impairment charges), which grew 74%. New vehicle unit sales rose 5%, while used vehicle sales dropped 4%; however, profit per used vehicle improved 3%. The service, parts, and collision fixed operations delivered double-digit profit growth, reflecting a heavy warranty work volume, though management is actively rebalancing customer pay and warranty mix for future quarters.

EchoPark, the company’s pre-owned vehicle platform, delivered adjusted segment income of $10.9 million—up 679% from the prior year—even as segment revenue slipped 2% year over year. Gross profit expanded 22%, and gross profit per unit for used vehicles plus finance and insurance hit $3,747, up 22%. These results reflect growing efficiency as EchoPark operates with fewer but more productive locations.

The Powersports segment, which includes sales of motorcycles and off-road vehicles, saw revenue of $48.1 million. However, profits were flat at $0.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA was down 13%. Sonic pointed to ongoing investments in inventory management and marketing, which have yet to translate into income growth.

Notably, Sonic completed the acquisition of four Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in California on June 30, 2025. This move made Sonic the largest Jaguar Land Rover retailer in the country and is expected to add approximately $500 million in annualized revenues. Management indicated this aligns with its ongoing expansion and luxury brand strategy.

Operating expense trends received close management attention. Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A) as a percentage of gross profit improved to 68.5%, down from 72.9% a year ago, though absolute SG&A dollars increased 5%. Advertising and rent costs grew faster than overall revenues. Expense discipline partially benefited from one-time gains, such as $10 million received from cyber insurance, but sustained attention will be needed as macroeconomic factors and inflation could increase cost pressure.

Sonic finished the quarter with $210 million in cash and deposits, providing overall liquidity of $775 million when including available lines. The company raised its quarterly dividend 9% to $0.38 per share, payable on October 15, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Watchpoints, and Dividend Policy

Management did not issue specific financial guidance for the upcoming quarter or fiscal year. Leadership cautioned about ongoing macroeconomic risks, particularly around tariffs, inflation, interest rates, and the integration of newly acquired luxury dealerships.

For shareholders, Sonic raised its quarterly dividend 9% to $0.38 per share, payable October 15, 2025, reflecting capital return as part of its broader financial management strategy. Investors may wish to monitor EchoPark’s continued contribution to profit growth, progress in cost control, integration of the newly acquired Jaguar Land Rover assets, and any potential shifts in demand for luxury and used vehicles as broader economic conditions evolve.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

