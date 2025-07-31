Sonic Automotive EPS Jumps 49 Percent

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 24, 2025, with adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.19, a 49% increase year over year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year over year on record 6% increase in consolidated revenue. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 9%, while management addressed automotive tariff risks and EchoPark profitability inflection.

Adjusted EPS and gross profit surge at Sonic Automotive

Franchise Dealership segment revenues reached a record $3.1 billion in Q2 2025, a 6% year-over-year same-store increase, while F&I (finance and insurance) and fixed operations combined contributed approximately 75% of total gross profit.

New vehicle volume grew 5% year over year, boosted by pre-tariff consumer purchases, although same-store used volume declined 4% year over year due to inventory shortages and affordability issues.

"Excluding these non-cash impairment charges, and the effect of certain other items as detailed in our press release this morning, adjusted EPS for the second quarter was $2.19 per share, a 49% increase year over year. Consolidated total revenues were a second quarter record, up 6% year over year, while consolidated gross profit grew 12% and consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 22%."

— David Smith, Chairman and CEO

The outperformance in high-margin F&I and service revenues demonstrates the company’s successful pivot toward greater profit stability, mitigating volatility from new and used vehicle margins as macro and tariff pressures fluctuate.

EchoPark segment EBITDA guidance raised on operational discipline

EchoPark recorded segment income of $11.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million, both quarterly records, despite revenues declining 2% year over year; unit volume was up 1% year over year with record GPU (gross profit per unit) of $3,747, up $669 year over year.

Management increased full-year EchoPark EBITDA guidance to $50 million-$55 million from $30 million-$35 million, citing selective inventory management and SG&A leverage while maintaining unit guidance.

"And then for us, I think we announced $50 million to $55 million in terms of EBITDA for the year now, upping our guidance from $30 million to $35 million I think. So, yeah, I think that's right. But it doesn't mean there's not more volume there. We're just being real cautious and not going out overbuying and making some of the mistakes that we see happening out there today."

— Jeff Dyke, President

This disciplined approach, prioritizing per-unit economics and cost control over aggressive volume growth, demonstrates management’s ability to balance profitability with risk, positioning EchoPark for scalable long-term expansion when used supply and market conditions strengthen.

Franchise F&I margin expansion secured through renegotiated partnerships

Franchised F&I GPU reached a record $2,721 per unit, up 12% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year over year, driven by renegotiated agreements with F&I product vendors following extensive RFQ (Request for Quote) and RFP (Request for Proposal) processes since late 2024.

Management leveraged partnership profitability data to extract cost reductions and improve revenue sharing, alongside operational execution at the store level.

"[A]t the store level, but we're also going out and reducing our costs. So those things are coming together at the same time, and that's driving much higher penetration. It's driving better margin. And what's great is if we don't sell one more car or one more product, we're making more money."

— Jeff Dyke, President

By increasing profit participation from existing product lines rather than relying solely on increased sales volume, the company structurally enhances cash generation and margin resiliency amid industry uncertainty and cyclicality.

Looking ahead

Management announced EchoPark EBITDA guidance of $50 million-$55 million, while projecting approximately $500 million in revenue from the newly acquired California Jaguar Land Rover dealerships, making Sonic the largest JLR retailer in the United States.

No quantitative forward guidance was given on consolidated EPS or revenue beyond these figures, and management warned that tariff impacts may increase with the arrival of 2026 model-year vehicles, expected to begin arriving late in Q3 2025.

