Sonata Software Secures Multi-year $73 Mln AI-led Digital Modernization Deal

April 28, 2025 — 01:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sonata Software Ltd. (SONATSOFTW), an Indian IT company, said on Monday that it has secured a $73 million, five-year deal with a company focused on the technology, media, and telecom, or TMT, sector in the U.S.

This partnership will pay a pivotal step in the client's digital strategy to boost its global scalability, innovation, and optimization of IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing model.

With this deal, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled modernization engineering center in India. The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation, enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and others, built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices.

