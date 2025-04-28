Sonata Software Secures Multi-year $73 Mln AI-led Digital Modernization Deal

(RTTNews) - Sonata Software Ltd. (SONATSOFTW), an Indian IT company, said on Monday that it has secured a $73 million, five-year deal with a company focused on the technology, media, and telecom, or TMT, sector in the U.S.

This partnership will pay a pivotal step in the client's digital strategy to boost its global scalability, innovation, and optimization of IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing model.

With this deal, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled modernization engineering center in India. The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation, enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and others, built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.