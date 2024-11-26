SomnoMed Projects Growth and Appoints New CFO

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

SomnoMed Limited has upgraded its FY25 financial guidance, expecting a 5% revenue increase to approximately $105 million and a 40% boost in EBITDA to over $7 million, driven by strong demand and improved production times. The company has also appointed Ye-Fei Guo as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of finance experience to the role. Investors are optimistic about these developments, which highlight SomnoMed’s strategic growth and leadership in the sleep-related treatment market.

